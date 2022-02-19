Director Jeff Tremaine is convinced that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville won't be able to stay away from completing dangerous stunts, but the actor is determined to put his health first. Over the years, Knoxville and his cohorts have been subjected to serious injuries thanks to Jackass, but his brain hemorrhage has caused his physicians to tell him to slow down on the stunts.

Jackass Forever proved that Knoxville and Co. are still willing to put it all on the line for a few laughs—and a few million dollars—but in an interview with NME, Knoxville revealed that at this stage of his life, he has too much to lose.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

“I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries,” said Knoxville. “I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

“We backload my most dangerous stunts to the end of the film,” Knoxville said. “So I had two or three more stunts left to do, big ones, but after that, I couldn’t. The doctor’s like, ‘No way, you can’t, you’ve had sixteen concussions, you’ve just had a terrible concussion, your brain is scrambled right now.’ And I was like, alright, so those got kicked to the side.”

It's unclear if Jackass will continue with new faces in the future, but as far as Knoxville is concerned, he won't be doing anything outrageous anytime soon.

[via]