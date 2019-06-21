Johnny Gill Gets Romantic With Tiffany Haddish In "Soul Of A Woman" Visual

Gill performs for a room full of women but only has that special someone on his mind.

She's made audiences laugh in her films and television spots, but not many people know that Tiffany Haddish is also a leading lady in the R&B music video scene. Legendary crooner Johnny Gill recently released a visual to his single "Soul of a Woman" and called on Haddish to play his love interest.

In a chat with VIBE, Gill explained the meaning behind his latest single. “What defines the soul of a woman to me is basically one word: strength,” he said. “There are so many powerful women that have done so much and we really ride on their shoulders. And when you’re looking at the #Metoo movement and you see what’s going on here and now their voices are starting to be heard.”

“This song is a celebration for women and I think that it’s a reminder for men, how incredible women are,” he continued. “I’m praying to God that this would become an anthem for our women because of the strength that they have and the things that they have endured.”

Haddish was asked what a man can do to touch her soul. "Now see that’s an inappropriate question right there because there are a lot of things that can happen," she said. "My soul can get touched in many ways, but to keep it PG-13, I would say buy me a little mini mansion, get me an acre of land—good land, too."

"Soul of a Woman" is featured on Gill's eighth studio album, Game Changer II.