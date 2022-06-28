Earlier this week, reports surfaced online spreading rumours about Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as the beloved (albeit troublesome) lead, Jack Sparrow. While on the stand in the midst of his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, the 59-year-old testified that he wouldn't work with Disney again, even for a $300M payday, though the recent gossip was that they won him over with more than that.

Sadly for fans of Depp, though, a rep for the Edward Scissorhands star has denied the news to PEOPLE, dubbing it "false."

Though the father of two may not return, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to The Times that his team has been hard at work on "two Pirates scripts" for the inevitable follow-up to the saga's 2017 release – "one with [Margot Robbie], one without."

At the same time, Bruckheimer hinted at the possibility of Depp's return, saying it wasn't happening "at this point, [though] the future is yet to be decided."

Sources all across Hollywood appear to have different opinions on the matter. A former executive told PEOPLE, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

The same insider noted the success that Bruckheimer has had following the Top Gun: Maverick film with Tom Cruise. "There is a huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises," they pointed out.

Another past Pirates employee disagreed, however. "[It's] not very likely [he'll] come back as a star," the source said. "They'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar," though the film probably won't arrive until 2025.

