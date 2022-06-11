Johnny Depp has good reason to be grateful for his legal team. The actor was awarded $15 million in damages at the conclusion of his much-talked-about lawsuit against Amber Heard. He's been celebrating ever since.

But it's not all roses for everyone on Team Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has had to put up with misogynist rumors about her relationship with her client. She addressed the claims that she and Depp were dating in a recent interview with People, denying that their relationship was romantic in any way.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Vasquez was disheartened by the nature of the rumors. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she said, and pointed the blame at the media who stoked the false claims. "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny, who is a friend and I've known and represented for four and a half years now... were inappropriate or unprofessional," she added.

Vasquez called the dating rumors "sexist," and also said it was "an unethical charge being made." She dismissed any apparent signs of affection toward the actor as simply showing support. "This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him," she said. "If I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it."

To drive her point home, Vasquez also added that she is in a "very happy" relationship with her boyfriend.

