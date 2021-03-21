Johnny Depp has been through a lot over the past few years and recently, things got a little whacky for the actor as his home was broken into by a homeless man. According to TMZ, the incident happened on Thursday, with a neighbor spotting a man walking around Depp's pool at his house in the Hollywood Hills. The neighbor claims they tried to speak to the man but they were able to get away and ended up inside Depp's home.

Eventually, the cops were called and the police found the man showering inside a bedroom. After refusing to come out, the police had to knock down the door of the home, which led to the man's arrest. He was even charged with felony vandalism after police found a damaged door in the home.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF

What makes this case even more interesting is the fact that the man found Depp's alcohol and made himself a drink. Needless to say, the home invader had a lot of things he wanted to get off his bucket list and for the most part, he achieved them.

This isn't the first time this has happened to Depp as a similar incident occurred all the way back in January. Hopefully, Depp beefs up his security with all of these latest instances in mind.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF

[Via]