Someone else besides Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is looking to take the acclaimed actor to court. Back in 2018, Depp starred in the film City of Lies alongside Forest Whitaker. In the film, Depp portrayed real-life Los Angeles Police Department detective Russell Poole who investigated the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace.

One month before the film was to hit theaters, it was pulled and shelved. While there hasn't been any further announcement regarding a worldwide release date (although it has been leaked), it hasn't kept the movie from making headlines. Earlier this year, a crew member from the film named Gregg “Rocky” Brooks filed a lawsuit against Depp claiming that the actor punched him twice in the ribs when Brooks attempted to impose the restrictions of certain permits.

According to The Blast, new documents state that Brooks is asking for $70K from Depp, but Depp isn't having it. The actor reportedly counters that the assault never even happened and Brooks didn't ask for medical expenses. Brooks is seeking damages for lost wages which is how he came up with his number.

Depp also wants the case to be moved to a lower court, something Brooks is adamantly against because the most the alleged victim would be able to take home would be $25K.