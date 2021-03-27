Last week (March 20), we reported that Johnny Depp was seeking a retrial in his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article that referred to the actor as a "wife-beater." Losing the original case back in November of 2020, the basis of Depp's appeal in court was that his ex-wife, who had pledged to donate $7 million of the divorce settlement to charity and was the star witness in the case, had failed to do so. Calling the donation story a "calculated and manipulative lie," he aimed to discredit Heard as a witness in the retrial. Ultimately, the court disagreed and upheld the judge's decision.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In a statement obtained by The Blast from the 57-year-old's attorney Joelle Rich. "The evidence presented at last week's hearing (the appeal of Mr. Depp vs. News Group Newspapers LTD) further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached in the UK court," Rich says.

She adds, "Mr. Depp looks forward to presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the US libel case against Ms. Heard where she will have to provide full disclosure."