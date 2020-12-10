Amid Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard for wrongfully accusing him of domestic violence, he presented a damning piece of evidence that suggested Heard was actually the abuser. Since then, a petition to have Heard fired from Aquaman 2 has circulated the web, gather over 1.5 million signatures. In case that doesn't do the trick, however, Depp has reportedly reached out to a former Warner Bros. producer, his sister, for help.

The pair originally split up back in May 2016, after only 15 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017, but things have only gotten messier since then. While Heard seemed to have everybody's support after labelling Depp as an abuser in a Washington Post op-ed, things took a stifling turn when an audio recording was released, proving that Depp was a victim of domestic abuse by Heard — not the other way around. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard says in the leaked clip.



Paul Marotta via Getty Images

"I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you. I can't promise I won't get physical again, I get so mad I lose it," she added. Since the clip emerged, a petition to have Heard removed from the making of Aquaman 2 has collected over 1.5 million signatures, with more still pouring in every day. The Change.org petition reads: "[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood," adding that Heard created "false accounts of [Depp] being the abuser."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp has now personally reached out to his sister — a former producer at Warner Bros. — Christi Dembrowski, to help have Heard fired from the movie, in case the petition doesn't hold up. "I want her replaced on the WB film," he allegedly wrote to her.

[via]