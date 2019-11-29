Johnny Depp is one weird dude, that's for sure. In the midst of his ongoing $50 million lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has been put on hold since he was late to deliver records on his drug and alcohol use, Depp has decided to produce an unauthorized musical about the King of Pop, but there's a twist. The musical, written by Julien Nitzberg, will be called “For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove." The novel-length title of the production should give you everything you need to know about the story, but Nitzberg offers up even more bizarre insight on how he concocted such an idea. When “A major TV network" asked him to write an MJ biopic, his suggestion on how to deal with the child-abuse allegations" was this: "everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood." To say the concept is odd would be an understatement, but beyond it's unconventional nature, this perspective is almost guaranteed to receive major backlash for its handling of the topic of child molestation and abuse.

Nitzberg got funding from Depp's company Infinitum Nihil to turn the story into a musical after the TV network turned down his idea. Originally, Nitzberg was developing a biopic on 1960s one-hit wonder Tiny Tim with Infinitum Nihil, but it fell through, so the company decided to back the MJ musical instead, which will head to Broadway next year. The musical isn't the only upcoming project about MJ's life, although it certainly has taken the most liberties with the material. A different musical, called "MJ," will open on Broadway next summer, while a biopic about the late singer is in the works from Bohemian Rhapsody producer, Graham King, though a release date is not known as of yet. The sudden influx of projects set on telling the story of MJ is likely due to this year's controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, which detailed the abuse endured by two young boys at the hands of Michael Jackson in the 1980s.