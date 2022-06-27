Johnny Depp's long-winded legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard finally came to an end last year with the jury ruling in his favor. The famed actor faced scrutiny following Heard's op-ed alleging domestic abuse and sexual assault. This led Depp to lose significant amounts of money and massive roles including Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean movie series.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

A new report from Australian news outlet Poptopic revealed that Disney is allegedly interested in seeing the iconic character return to the big screen in the next film. A source close to Disney said, "the deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow."

"Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” the source told the outlet. “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two.”

The 2016 op-ed that led Disney to sever their ties with Johnny Depp cost the actor $22.5M but the rumored deal is reportedly worth $301M. Apparently, Disney is interested in bringing Jack Sparrow back for "Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney+ series about the early life of the Captain of the Black Pearl."

"What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the source added.

Disney nor Johnny Depp have confirmed whether there's any truth to the claims of Jack Sparrow's return. We'll keep you posted with anymore updates.

[Via]