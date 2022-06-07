Joining the ranks of countless other celebrities, 58-year-old Johnny Depp has made an account on TikTok, and unlike many who take years to build a massive following on the platform, he's managed to rack up nearly six million followers in less than a day.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's account was active for a few hours before he posted his video, giving him time to collect his first few million fans.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

For his debut on the app, Depp dropped off a thank you post dedicated to everyone who supported him throughout his recently ended defamation trial against Amber Heard which he won after many gruelling weeks spent in the courtroom.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he wrote. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD â¬ Stranger - Love Joys

Depp acknowledged the fact that the general public's opinion of him has a large impact on his ability to get work – as we learned during the trial, it seemed impossible for him to get an acting job after his ex-wife published her op-ed about domestic abuse, according to his agent.

"Once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Are you excited to see what kind of content Johnny Depp shares on TikTok? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

