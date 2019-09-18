Outside of Johnny Depp's ongoing case with his ex Amber Heard is another case he's dealing with that was brought to life while Johnny was shooting the film City of Lies, based on the real-life murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was sued by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks who claimed Johnny punched him twice in the ribs when he was trying to impose permit restrictions.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Gregg went after Johnny for $70K, the amount he alleged he lost when he was injured from the assault on set. The Blast now reports that Johnny has requested the judge in the trail to not refer to his current case with Amber or his past drug offenses. Johnny's motion details how because of his celebrity status, such instances have been sensationalized and "such 'evidence' has no relevance to this case whatsoever.”

Johnny wants an “order excluding evidence of alleged alcohol or drug use by Mr. Depp either prior to April 12, 2017, or subsequent to April 12, 2017, as such evidence has absolutely no relevance to the facts legitimately in dispute in this case." When Gregg sued Johnny for the assuault the actor fired back claiming his actions were self-defense.

The case in ongoing.