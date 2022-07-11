Johnny Depp has been on a victory tour since he won the defamation suit he leveled at his ex-wife Amber Heard. He took to TikTok to thank his fans for their support. He soaked in adulation from crowds at his concerts. And it seems like he's beginning to fire back up his acting career, which he blames Heard for ruining.

But it looks like Depp still has more knife-twisting to do. In a new album which will be released on July 15, Depp's lyrics on multiple songs seem to call out his former flame and current adversary, according to the Sunday Times.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The album, 18, is a collaboration between Depp and former Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck. On one song titled "Sad Motherf**kin' Parade," Depp sings, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch." "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand," he continues on the same track. On another tune, Depp explodes, "I think you've said enough for one motherf**king night."

Only a few singles have been released so far from the upcoming album, including "The Death and Resurrection Show" and "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr." Depp's also released a few covers which will be on the album: the Beach Boys' "Caroline, No," the Velvet Underground's "Venus and Furs," and John Lennon's "Isolation."

Depp and Beck had been on a series of tour dates in the UK last month. The two men are getting up in there in years, Depp at 59 and Beck at 76, and according to the Sunday Times the new project's title refers to the age the two feel when they play music.

