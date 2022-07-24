The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, this week, and the film's star, Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance at Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel on Friday. The new trailer shows Reeves killing people in creative fashion, using guns, a samurai blade, an axe, and more.

In addition to Reeves, the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise is expected to feature Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and more.



Greg Doherty / Getty Images

The panel that was crashed by Reeves was hosted by filmmakers Tim Miller (Deadpool), Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo), and Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4).

On stage, Reeves said, "It's been really cool, actually. It was really fun to bring Wick international... all of you filmmakers, and Steve, for you, too. Communicating, you know, just storytelling... but also the ambition, and what's behind it, right? Even if it's an action movie, or entertainment, or animation. There's no even in that. You know, it's like big picture and humanity and all of your works of art - communicating that. And you help us talk about that, so thank you. Anyway, thanks for having me, thanks for letting me jump out here."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on March 24th, 2023.

Check out the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as Reeves' appearance at San Diego Comic-Con below.

