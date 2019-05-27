John Wick's third chapter continues to break records. The recently released Keanu Reeves flick which stars Halle Berry managed to dethrone Avengers: End Game from its cushiony spot upon the weekend of its release. Moreover, the directors behind the film have already set a 201 date for the fourth installment to the franchise because of how well-received the third movie was. Furthermore, new reports by Complex state John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum just became the franchise's highest grossing movie.

According to the news outlet, John Wick 3 has pulled in a total of $181 million dollars worldwide. The latter resulted in the film being crowned as the most successful entry in the series to date. The numbers came in following the movie's second weekend in theatres. And despite it being skipped over for the Disney live-action film Aladdin reboot which brought in a $112 million dollar debut, the action flick still comes in second. Previously, John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed a total of $171.5 million dollars worldwide back in 2017, while the first film of the franchise only amassed $88.7 million dollars in 2014.

With all the success of this franchise entry, we can only wait and see what the fourth installment will do. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be arriving on May 21st, 2021.

