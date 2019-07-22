Washington Wizards fans were treated to a lost season last year as John Wall had to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel after just 32 games. While recovering from his surgery, Wall slipped and fell at his home which ended up resulting in a ruptured Achilles tendon. To make matters worse, he developed an infection from his original surgery, which caused even more turmoil for the star. Wall's original injury timeline was 12 months of recovery after his first surgery but with his ruptured Achilles, there is a lot more uncertainty surrounding the star.

According to Michael Lee of The Athletic, things aren't looking good for Wall as team owner Ted Leonsis recently confirmed he "probably won't play next season." This is a nightmare scenario for a player who some feel has the worst contract in basketball. Rumors circulated last week that the Miami Heat would be interested in Wall but with this injury report in mind, it would take a miracle to trade him.

The Wizards are in the midst of trying to make moves to salvage their team for next season. Earlier today, it was reported that the team was planning on offering Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million extension, although there is no guarantee that he'll take it.

If you're a Wizards fan, this season is going to be a rough one.