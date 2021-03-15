John Wall has had a string of bad luck over the past few years. After an injury to his ankle, Wall eventually tore his Achilles which kept him out of basketball until this season. Wall was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets who have been struggling ever since James Harden left the team for the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, the Rockets are on a massive losing streak and it doesn't feel like things are going to get any better anytime soon.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, things have gotten even worse for Wall and the Rockets. As he explains, Wall was practicing last week when he ended up with a knee contusion. Now, Wall will need to have minor surgery on the knee although he can return to the court soon. Regardless, Wall will have to miss some time in the future in order to address the situation.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

This is just yet another setback for a Rockets team that is struggling to find any sort of chemistry or consistency so far this season. The Rockets were hopeful with Victor Oladipo and John Wall on the court together, but so far, it has been an underwhelming experiment, to say the least.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

