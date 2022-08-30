John Wall has had a very rough go of things over the last few years. When Wall tore his Achilles, it was a massive step backward for his career as he was forced to miss over a year. From there, the pandemic happened and he was even traded to a team that he didn't particularly want to play for.

In his personal life, Wall faced numerous tragedies as his grandmother and mom died within a short period of one another. This led to some very dark days for Wall, and recently, the Los Angeles Clippers point guard got open and honest about his mental health over the past two years.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In the clip below, Wall reveals that he was suicidal for quite some time and that he even went out and got a therapist. Wall encouraged others to do the same as it helped him out immensely.

"Darkest place I ever been," Wall said. "At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. My mom being sick. My mom passing. My grandma passed a year later. [...] Find a therapist. You know a lot of people think, 'I don't need help. I can get it through it at any time.' But, you got to be true to yourself and find out what's best for you."

It's great to see that Wall has recovered from this dark time. It is also refreshing to see an athlete speak so candidly about depression as he will certainly help others see that they too can get better.