John Wall has been through his fair share of injury problems. When it seemed like he would finally return to the court for the Washington Wizards, he was promptly traded to the Houston Rockets, where he eventually just sat out entirely. Wall had no desire for playing for the franchise, especially after James Harden left unceremoniously.

For the last year, the Rockets had been working on a buyout deal for Wall and just a couple of days ago, that deal was reached. Now, Wall is going to become a free agent on Thursday night and according to reports, he has every intention of signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he will play with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Following this bombshell news, Wall decided to go right back to the gym where he could be seen taking three-point shots in quick succession. As you can see in the video down below, Wall's jumper is still at a high level, and considering he hit all of his shots, Clippers fans should be very excited.

Over the last couple of years, the big critique of the Clippers has been their lack of an elite point guard. Once Wall joins the roster, that will certainly all change.

