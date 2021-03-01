Ever since James Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets have been struggling mightily. With John Wall and Victor Oladipo at the helm, there has been a very visible lack of chemistry and as it stands, the Rockets are 11-21 and 14th in the Western Conference. This is in stark contrast to what the Rockets have largely been in the past, which is a team that always finds itself at the top of the standings.

Last night, the Rockets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a whopping 49 points, and understandably, Wall wasn't very pleased about it. In fact, after the game, the star spoke to reporters where he was extremely blunt about the team's struggles. "This shit is ass," he said. "Terrible.

The Rockets are now on an 11-game losing streak which is not where many fans thought they would be. Regardless, this Rockets team is falling apart at the seams, and with Oladipo trade rumors circling around, it seems like there is no way out for this team, at least not in the immediate future.

Hopefully, for Rockets fans, the team is able to turn the season around and give a more inspiring effort in the second half of the season.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images