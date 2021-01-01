John Wall has been through a lot over the last few years. His injuries went from bad to worse after slipping in his own home, leading to an injured Achilles that led to a long and strenuous recovery. Before he could even come back to the floor, Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets, and last night, he got to play his very first game with the franchise.

In the end, Wall helped propel the Rockets to their first win of the season. While playing against the Sacramento Kings, Wall picked up 22 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, all while James Harden got 33 points. It was a big game for this Rockets team and if Wall can continue playing at a high level, perhaps Harden will want to stay in Houston.

“It was great, man, just to get out there and have fun,” Wall said after the game. “When I get between those four lines and once the ball touches my hands after the jump ball, I was fine. I was happy to be able to compete with some of the best guys in this league and [demonstrate] that I have the ability to be one of the best point guards in this league.”

With Wall and Harden displaying some great chemistry, it's clear that the Rockets are gearing up for a massive run. If Harden stays, these Rockets are certainly title contenders, although it's not going to be an easy road.

