NBA free agency has already gotten off to a wild start as numerous players have switched teams, all while the likes of Dwight Howard bait and switched the Los Angeles Lakers, seemingly for no good reason. Either way, there is a lot of movement to be expected throughout the league today, and fans are extremely excited to see how this is all going to play out. There are some particularly juicy storylines to explored here, particularly as it pertains to Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who wants out of Houston.

One of the big headlines this past week was that the Washington Wizards were trying to send John Wall to the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, talks haven't progressed all that much, but now, Wall is asking out of Washington, making his displeasure with the franchise official.

Wall is currently signed to a supermax deal that has proved quite costly for the Wizards given the fact that Wall tore his Achilles just over a year ago, leading to a long recovery that has yet to see Wall back in an NBA game.

A Westbrook for Wall trade would be swapping one bad contract for another, which could ultimately prove to be the best deal for both sides, as there aren't very many teams willing to take on either contract.

Stay tuned for more NBA free agency updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.