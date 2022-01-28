John Wall has been stuck with the Houston Rockets for about two seasons now, and it is very obvious that he wants out. Wall has not played at all this season, and as it stands, the Rockets are working on a solution to find him a new team. Unfortunately, it is not going that well simply because Wall has arguably the worst contract in the entire NBA. On top of that, he is injury-prone, and not every team wants to deal with something like that.

Recently, there have been reports that Wall could be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the likes of Russell Westbrook, who has already played for the Rockets before. As wild as these reports may seem, there are some executives who could see it happening at the trade deadline.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Skip Bayless is one analyst who believes this would be a good move, and apparently, John wall does too. In the tweet below, Wall was caught liking Bayless' tweet about the potential trade, which seems to indicate that the Rockets star wouldn't mind playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After all, with Wall on the roster, the Lakers would have better shooting, and they wouldn't have a turnover liability as they do.

Of course, nothing is for sure at this point, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the wide world of the NBA.

