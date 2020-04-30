John Wall was cementing himself as a superstar in the league prior to his Achilles injury that has kept him out of basketball for over a year. In that time, Bradley Beal has emerged as a star for the Washington Wizards but he hasn't been enough to give them a winning record. With this in mind, Wizards fans have been anxiously awaiting Wall's return which will come next season.

Recently, Wall was on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, where he spoke about wanting to get back onto the court. As he explains, teams have been talking a lot of trash towards the Wizards and he wants to start getting revenge on people. In fact, upon return, he thinks he will be better than he was before.

“I’m gonna be better than what I was before and that’s the scary part...they ain’t even get the best of John Wall yet," Wall said.

Coming back from an Achilles injury is never easy but Wall certainly seems determined to continue playing at a high level. After everything Wizards fans have been through, we can only hope he lives up to the hype he has set out for himself.

Not to mention, with Beal in his current state, him and Wall would be a deadly combo.