John Wall was casually playing a game of Spades during an interview on ESPN on Monday.
Zoom calls have become the new wave in 2020 after the world was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus. It's created a few viral moments, specifically this week. New Yorker reporter Jeff Toobin was suspended after allegedly masturbating during a Zoom call. John Wall also became a trending topic following a recent Zoom interview on ESPN. Thankfully, John Wall's Zoom moment wasn't inappropriate than it was outright hilarious.
The Washington Wizards guard appeared as a guest on Monday Tailgate where he was discussing the future of his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. Though many might get dressed up a little and provide the interviewers their undivided attention, John Wall was a bit preoccupied doing something else -- playing Spades. Mind you, John Wall wasn't completely distracted from what was going on in front of him, proving that he's quite the multi-tasker.
The hosts didn't even question what John Wall was doing which could be a testament to how good Wall is at juggling a game of cards and an interview simultaneously. However, he did seem to drift away a bit when he was asked about the NFC East.
If you're wondering how good John Wall is at Spades, apparently, there are a few NBA Insiders who can vouch for him. Check out some of the best reactions to John Wall's ESPN interview below.