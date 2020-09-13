Wizards star point guard John Wall has apologized after a video surfaced online showing the five-time All-Star throwing up gang signs.

Elsa / Getty Images

Wall posted a statement on Twitter apologizing to his friends, family, teammates, and fans: "First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court."

Despite Wall's struggle staying healthy over the last two seasons, (he missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season and most of the 2018-19 season) his teammate Thomas Bryant has said he still has confidence that the best is yet to come for the former number one overall draft pick. Last month, he told ESPN, "The J-Wall that guys have seen throughout the playoffs and all that – he's going to be better than that. We haven't gotten the best J-Wall, and that's another scary thing because he's going to be way better than he was before. I've seen the work. I've seen his workouts. I know his passion, his mindset. And he has something to prove as well."

