John Tucker Releases Smooth Single "Company"

Crooner John Tucker has only just begun.

Making his debut with a smooth "Rewind" offering, the Ohio-born, Nashville-based vocalist has returned to follow up with just his second single in the form of "Company."

The song reflects the feeling of being on a break with your bae, missing him/her and wanting them back" Tucker says of the suave new cut that finds him pairing soulful vocals with a stripped-down background for a minimal an addictive new track.

Currently, the 22-year-old is wrapping up his debut EP set to arrive in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Laying here in this bed

Thinking 'bout what I said

I need some space to breathe

You're better without me