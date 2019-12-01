mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

John Tucker Releases Smooth Single "Company"

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 02:35
John Tucker shares his second single.


Crooner John Tucker has only just begun.

Making his debut with a smooth "Rewind" offering, the Ohio-born, Nashville-based vocalist has returned to follow up with just his second single in the form of "Company."

 The song reflects the feeling of being on a break with your bae, missing him/her and wanting them back" Tucker says of the suave new cut that finds him pairing soulful vocals with a stripped-down background for a minimal an addictive new track.

Currently, the 22-year-old is wrapping up his debut EP set to arrive in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Laying here in this bed
Thinking 'bout what I said
I need some space to breathe
You're better without me

 

