In July 2020, 57-year-old actress Kelly Preston passed away after a two-year-long battle with breast cancer. She and actor John Travolta were married for 29 years and had three children together, daughter Ella, son Benjamin, and late son Jett, who unfortunately passed away after a seizure.

On Thursday, John Travolta turned 67, prompting his 20-year-old daughter Ella to pen an emotional Instagram post to the actor. She posted a photo of her, her father, and brother Benjamin on Friday after celebrating her fatherâs birthday.

âHappy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday.â

Earlier this month, Ella and John acted in a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro where the two made a Tik Tok together. They are often praised for their close bond, which likely comes from going through the trauma of losing two family members. We are thinking of John, Ella, and Benjamin during this time, and hope they can continue their healing and grieving process with ease.