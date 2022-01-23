John Stockton's season tickets to Gonzaga's basketball games have been suspended for his refusal to wear a mask. During an interview with The Spokesman-Review, the NBA legend claimed that hundreds of professional athletes who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine have died while playing their respective sports.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton explained. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”



Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Stockton played for the Bulldogs from 1980 to 1984.

The school requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to attend home games as well as an indoor masking requirement.

Stockton went on to allege that hundreds of athletes have died while playing sports after getting vaccinated for COVID-19: “I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.”

