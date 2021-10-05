mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

John Sparkz Links With Jim Jones & Action Bronson On "Uncle Junior"

Mitch Findlay
October 05, 2021 12:43
Uncle Junior
John Sparkz Feat. Action Bronson & Jim Jones

John Sparkz, Jim Jones, and Action Bronson celebrate Sopranos season with new collab "Uncle Junior."


If the release of The Many Saints Of Newark wasn't an indication that Sopranos season is upon us, mixing engineer slash creator John Sparkz has come through to double down with a reminder. Linking with Action Bronson and Jim Jones for the Harry Fraud-produced "Uncle Junior," Sparkz and his chosen consiglieres spit laid-back bars over a groovy instrumental evocative of decades come-and-gone.

"You ain't my caliber, I'll snatch your body out the challenger, you'll be sleep for seven circles of the calendar," raps Action, his unique lyricism brimming with character. On the other hand is the straight man Jones, the Sil to Bronson's Paulie, though both parties are not to be trifled with. "We was young, we was dumb trying to get a dollar," reflects Jimmy. "See police we would run, they trying to get a caller." 

Check out John Sparkz, Action Bronson, and Jim Jones' latest collab right here. 

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't my caliber,
I'll snatch your body out the challenger,
You'll be sleep for seven circles of the calendar

John Sparkz Action Bronson Jim Jones
