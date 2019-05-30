John Singleton sadly passed away last month and just as everyone suspected, his contributions to film and television will live on. John's FX series Snowfall debuted it's season three trailer recently, teasing the dramatic and intense happenings that go down in Los Angeles during the rise of the crack epidemic. The filming of the end of the season continued after John's untimely death and he will remain as executive producer posthumously.

"In Season 3 of Snowfall, crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through Los Angeles. Local police fight to stem the tide, while Teddy works hard to make sure the flow of cocaine doesn’t stop. As the stakes and losses mount, our players begin to understand the destructive force set in motion and are forced to re-examine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward," the video's description reads.

"The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going," lead actor Damson Idris wrote of John. "He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro."