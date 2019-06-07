John Singleton was taken off life support on April 29th, after the famed director suffered a stroke and then fell into a coma. John's family released a statement on his death, detailing how he "quietly struggled with hypertension," a form of high blood pressure that affects 40% of African American men and women. TMZ now reports that John's family is looking into his death further since the hours leading up to his own hospital admittance are unaccounted for.

It seems as though John's baby mothers are questioning who took him to the hospital once he returned home for Costa Rica since no one has admitted to driving him and there are no Lyft or Uber receipts. What's even weirder is that hospital staff are saying John appeared out of nowhere in a wheelchair and was very out of it. The mother of John's children believes there's more to the story and have hired a private investigator to look into the case further to see if there's something that should be known.



Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

"I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me “I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker”, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away," Spike Lee wrote of his fallen friend.

"It Was No Surprise. With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did. From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win. John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever. Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen."