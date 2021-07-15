There's been a lot of theories surrounding the death of John McAfee who authorities said died of an apparent suicide. McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Spain where he was waiting to be extradited to the United States on tax charges. However, there's still a lot of questions remaining about his death. His wife, Janice McAfee, previously revealed that she had doubts about his death. She explained that John showed no suicidal tendencies before pointing to the U.S. government as the true culprit.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Earlier today, she took to Twitter where she revealed an apparent suicide letter from McAfee that was found in his pocket at the tie of his death. The letter is difficult to read due to the penmanship but there are a few phrases that can be made out. "I am a phantom parasite,” it reads at the top of the page. “I want to control my future, which does not exist," it reads later on.

However, Janice expressed her doubts about the authenticity of the note. "Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John's tweets," she tweeted.

"The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note," she added in a separate tweet. "It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting. And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket? #NotASuicideNote #JustForJohnMcAfee."

Check the tweets out below.