John Mayer has come to be known as a funny social media personality on top of being a talented songwriter. In the latest episode of his Instagram talk show, Current Mood, these two sides of him converge as he pens a holiday tribute to the CVS bag. “I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else’s house for the holidays,” Mayer captioned a clip from Monday's episode. “Please enjoy ‘CVS Bag,’ as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays!”

Mayer describes the song's premise during its spoken intro: “So when you go home for the holidays and you stay in your family’s house, you’re a guest. There’s not much you can do.” He then poignantly sings about the products stored in a pharmacy bag that are necessary to get you through your out-of-town trip, such as “a travel thing of q-tips and an Applebees card.” I guess Mayer didn't get the memo that we're only using reusable bags in 2019, but you can check out the song below and maybe you'll find it relatable.

