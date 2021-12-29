Legendary NFL head coach John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. The league did not reveal a cause of death.

Madden was best known for his decade-long stretch as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969–1978. He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in the 1976 season. Madden is widely considered to be one of the greatest coaches of all time.



Robert B. Stanton / Getty Images

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement from the NFL. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.”

He continued: “Nobody loved football more than coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

In more recent years, Madden's legacy lived on through the popular NFL video game franchise named after the Hall of Fame coach.

Madden is survived by his wife Virginia, and his two sons, Joseph and Michael.

[Via]