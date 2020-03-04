John Lindahl Goes In On "Lies" & "Honest"

Logic's artist, John Lindahl, speaks on toxic relationships on "Lies & Honest."

John Lindahl dropped a truth bomb with the recent release of his singles "Lies" and "Honest." The dancer turned singer/songwriter is the first signee to multi-platinum artist Logic's BobbyBoy Records. Lindahl was originally discovered on the inaugural season of X Factor at the tender age of 14-years-old and finished in the twelfth place of the competition as a member of the group InTENsity. In 2016, John Lindahl released his debut musical offering in Control. He was also featured on Logic's Young Sinatra IV on the song "100 Miles and Running." Now, the maturation of Lindahl is imminent with the release of the "Lies" "Honest."

The two-pack song offering comes in one tightknit video form for both tracks as Lindahl croons on the initial offering:

"Our relationship is built on lies

When you don't talk to me, I know that usually

You're not alone inside your house tonight

You found some company while she's in bed with me

Know that it's fucked up, oh I know

I know that it's fucked up

So I get jealous when I do the same thing

And we can get mad but nothing's gonna change"

On "Honest" Lindahl continues:

"I'm jealous while you're looking at him right now

I'm selfish, want attention all to myself

And everybody knows the way to stay

Don't let him get in my way"

Lindahl's transparency in regards to relationships is the necessary commentary R&B needs in order to further develop in this new era of the musical genre. The visuals feature an in-love Lindahl who eventually is humbled by a relationship he attempted to keep together. The 23-year-old also showed off the dance moves that were able to garner him one of the greatest opportunities in the world in creating art for his continuously growing fan base.

Check out John Lindahl's "Lies" and "Honest" in the video provided above