John Lennon was an undeniably controversial figure during his time here on Earth, and as TMZ reports, a new documentary is giving fans a closer look at the intimate details of his love life, including an affair that was allegedly set up by his own wife.

The new film, which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, claims that The Beatles member was romantically involved with his assistant, May Pang, during the 1970s.

Brenda Chase/Getty Images

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story was narrated by the rumoured lover herself, who claims that she initially met Lennon and his bride when she was just 19 years old and had landed a job at The Beatles' Apple Records music company in New York City.

In the documentary, it's unveiled that the famous couple liked May so much that they asked her to become their own personal assistant, which went on for several years until 1973 when Yoko insisted that May go out with John.

At the time, the married pair were reportedly not getting along, and out of fear that her husband would start seeing other people she suggested that their assistant get involved with him herself.

By now, she had aged a bit at 22, though Lennon was a decade older. May said that "John had previously told Yoko he found her sexually attractive, though she didn't have romantic feelings toward him when he first pursued her."

The whole affair spanned 18 months; it began with a kiss in an elevator and even saw them move across the country together to Los Angeles, where the musician picked up his craft with Paul McCartney once again.

May and John's relationship became so serious that they sent joint Christmas cards at one point, although what they had remained a secret to everyone outside of their close friend group.

Once Yoko realized that Lennon had fallen in love, she fought hard to win him back – check out throwback photos of the famous duo below.

Central Press/Getty Images

Fox Photos/Getty Images

