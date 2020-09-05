John Legend, who was crowned the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine last year, says he is done with the title and thinks Jason Mamoa will earn it this year.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“It’s been funny, it’s been humbling, it’s been all those things,” Legend tells People, of holding the title. “I’ve truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can’t take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It’s not a literal thing, and it’s not to be taken too seriously.”

“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he added.

Legends says during the run-up to last year's awards, Mamoa was a popular name to win it.

“I don’t know, I do not know. Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa,” Legend said. “That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”

Mamoa is set to appear in the highly anticipated upcoming Dune film, based on the book of the same name.

