In 2008, the world lost one of its most celebrated comedians after Bernie Mac unexpectedly passed away. TheKings of Comedy icon had been involved in the entertainment industry for decades, touring with his standup routines, playing parts in "hood classic" films, as well as starring in his own sitcom, The Bernie Mac Show.

It looks as if the life of Bernard Jeffrey McCullough will be coming to the silver screen after a revelation was made at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

While speaking on a panel, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Mike Jackson, John Legend's producting partner, stated that Get Lifted, Legend's production company, had plans to work on a biopic about Bernie Mac's life. “We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said.

It was reportedly news to Legend, as well, because he was surprised by the information. Jackson added that his partner wasn't aware of the deal just yet and the possibility of sharing Mac's life story was something they're "very excited about." The finalization also reported that very day so it wasn't news that anyone was sitting on.

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend quipped. The singer also stated that it was like a "full circle" moment, considering that Legend appeared in Mac's final film, Soul Men along with Samuel L. Jackson. "He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter.” Is it time for a Bernie Mac biopic? Check out a few highlights below.

