There may be slight confusion concerning Kanye West and his bid to become the 46th President of the United States, but a recent report offered controversial clarity. According to a new report by The New York Times, "Republican operatives" tied to sitting President Donald Trump are helping Kanye get onto ballots. People have said that this is a tactic being used by the GOP in order to help split the Democratic vote, thus giving Trump a wider lead to slide right back into another four years in office.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

"I like Kanye very much," Trump said on Wednesday (August 5) evening. Kanye has often spoken highly of Trump and supported his presidency. "I have nothing to do with him being on the ballot. I'm not involved," Trump added. Not everyone believes him, and John Legend, Kanye's longtime friend and collaborator, seemed to side with critics. He reposted a tweet that said the lawyer helping Kanye get onto ballots is also apart of Trump's campaign. "Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what's happening here," Legend added.

He quickly shared another tweet. "Anyway.... Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn't voting for Biden (or voting at all)." Check out the tweets below.