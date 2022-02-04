John Legend Taps Nas For "Tomorrow," Produced By Florian Picasso

John Legend and Nas are daydreaming about "Tomorrow." On Friday, February 4th, the duo dropped off their latest collaboration, which was produced by the great-grandson of Pablo Picasso, Florian Picasso.

"You're the new wave forming / You're the new day, darling / Ask you what is your name, what do they call you? / You said they call me tomorrow," the father of two's sultry voice sings as the three-minute and 23-second tune begins.

On his first verse, Nas spits, "If you're happy, homie, then prove me, take it to a new crib / Pack your things and move in, tie up all the loose ends / Stop whatever's not progressive, learned a lot of lessons / People ain't know they was teachin', but they still were / I don't let no one deceive me on my real worth."

Stream John Legend and Nas' new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Try eliminating

All the stress, so happy I'm hyperventilating

Hello, hello, hello, eliminatin' tequila

Anything you ain't needin', let go, let go, let go

Let's go to Hawaii, rent a boat to show off your body

The miserable want company, homie, please don't invite me

I do not dwell, If ever the plot fail

I'm hollerin', the trails was next to pop, yeah

