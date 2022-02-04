mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

John Legend Taps Nas For "Tomorrow," Produced By Florian Picasso

Hayley Hynes
February 04, 2022 14:08
222 Views
11
1
John Legend/SpotifyJohn Legend/Spotify
John Legend/Spotify

Tomorrow
John Legend & Nas
Produced by Florian Picasso

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pablo Picasso's great-grandson played a hand in the track's production.


John Legend and Nas are daydreaming about "Tomorrow." On Friday, February 4th, the duo dropped off their latest collaboration, which was produced by the great-grandson of Pablo Picasso, Florian Picasso.

"You're the new wave forming / You're the new day, darling / Ask you what is your name, what do they call you? / You said they call me tomorrow," the father of two's sultry voice sings as the three-minute and 23-second tune begins.

On his first verse, Nas spits, "If you're happy, homie, then prove me, take it to a new crib / Pack your things and move in, tie up all the loose ends / Stop whatever's not progressive, learned a lot of lessons / People ain't know they was teachin', but they still were / I don't let no one deceive me on my real worth."

Stream John Legend and Nas' new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Try eliminating
All the stress, so happy I'm hyperventilating
Hello, hello, hello, eliminatin' tequila
Anything you ain't needin', let go, let go, let go
Let's go to Hawaii, rent a boat to show off your body
The miserable want company, homie, please don't invite me
I do not dwell, If ever the plot fail
I'm hollerin', the trails was next to pop, yeah 

[Via]

John Legend Nas Florian Picasso new music new song new single collab track joint track tomorrow r&b R&B music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS John Legend Taps Nas For "Tomorrow," Produced By Florian Picasso
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject