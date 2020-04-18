John Legend Shares Uplifting Single "Bigger Love"

Spicing things up during this quarantine is John Legend who just dropped his second single in recent weeks. The Grammy Award-winning crooner and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been sharing bits of their daily lives with the world, and the singer has returned with an islands-inspired single titled "Bigger Love." This one will get you on the dancefloor...at home...as it's meant to get the body moving.

“This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope,” Legend said. “I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!” Give "Bigger Love" a listen and let us know what you think about this one from John Legend.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna think about nothing

Just watching you dancing

Feel like the beginning of something

In the end, in the end

All I wanna do is just fall in

I don't wanna think about nothing

