John Legend Shares "LEGEND" Ft. Rick Ross, J.I.D, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Saweetie & More

Arriving in two acts is John Legend's eighth studio album, LEGEND. The award-winning singer delivered the R&B, Soul record at the top of New Music Friday (September 9), and it has been a labor of love that was inspired by not only the artists who came before him but his ancestral lineage. In a press release, Legend explained how he has "never [felt] divorced from" his ancestors, and that includes his "musical heritage."

"I don’t feel like I need to leave it behind to be adventurous, or creative, or to try something new," said Legend. "When I’m creating something new, I’m still hearing the voices and influences of Stevie, Marvin, Curtis, Aretha, Nina, Donny, and Prince. Black musicians have always been at the forefront of innovation in music."

"But where I think Hip Hop is always about what’s new, with Soul music, we are a bit more nostalgic," he continued. "And hopefully, what we’ve been able to do with LEGEND is that synthesis of looking forward, but also connecting with where we come from.”

Features on the record include Rick Ross, J.I.D, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Jada Kingdom, Muni Long, Rapsody, and Ledisi. Stream John Legend's latest album LEGEND and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

ACT I

1. Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2. Waterslide

3. Dope ft. JID

4. Strawberry Blush ft. Free Nationals

5. Guy Like Me

6. All She Wanna Do

7. Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8. You

9. Fate ft. Amber Mark

10. Love ft. Jazmine Sullivan

11. One Last Dance

12. All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1. Memories

2. Nervous

3. Wonder Woman

4. Honey ft. Muni Long

5. I Want You to Know

6. Speak in Tongues ft. Jada Kingdom

7. The Other Ones ft. Rapsody

8. Stardust

9. Pieces

10. Good ft. Ledisi

11. I Don't Love U Like I Used To

12. Home