Singer John Legend assured the public that his wife, model and media personality Chrissy Teigen, is "doing great" after she publicly apologized on Monday for previous actions on social media via a long-form blog post on Medium.

During a quick run-in with TMZ on Tuesday in West Hollywood, Legend happily let the photographer know that his wife is holding up well after she resurfaced with an emotional apology following a scandal that brewed in May, when media personality Courtney Stodden claimed that Teigen told them to kill themselves in a private DM years ago. Teigen took some time away from social media and came back with an apology that emphasized regret in her past actions, affirming her commitment to being a better person.

Teigen added that she would be reaching out privately to the individuals she's harmed and insulted throughout the years on social media in an effort to make things right and move forward. Despite her intentions, her return and apology weren't immediately met with universal praise and forgiveness from some corners. Michael Costello, a fashion designer who has appeared on "Project Runway," detailed in an Instagram post that Teigen's past cyberbullying led him to the point of suicidal thoughts.

In the post, Costello alleged that Teigen's harmful comments – which she mentioned in her Medium apology were all attempts to be funny and personable on social media – brought him deep emotional trauma that spurred suicidal thoughts and ideas. Teigen reacted to a supposed photoshopped comment of Costello using the "N" word on Instagram, claiming that he'll have his career ruined and that he deserved it for using the derogatory slur. While Costello himself has been hit with claims of bullying and harassment by singer Leona Lewis, it's clear that Teigen's past comments have led to a reckoning on social media etiquette.

See video of Legend's comments at the link below.

[via]