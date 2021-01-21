It's been a long day for America's newly-installed leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office today (January 20), and while they both are eager to get to work, they continued their celebrations into the evening. Tom Hanks hosted the virtual "Celebrating America" concert that further heightened the Biden-Harris administration's inaugural day. It was an event that featured appearances by several celebrities as well as performances by John Legend, Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighter, Bruce Springsteen, and Demi Lovato.

Legend gave a resounding rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," Bruce Springsteen shared "Land of Hope and Dreams," and Timberlake and Clemons sang their "Better Days" duet. Millions tuned in for the virtual concert to watch the celebration of the 46th President of the United States.

On His Instagram page, John Legend shared several photos of his family enjoying their time in the nation's capital. In one photo, John wrote a simple note about how honored he was to perform at the event. "We feel very grateful to be a part of this moment," said the singer. If you missed it, you can check out the concert in its entirety below.