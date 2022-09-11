John Legend, Jhené Aiko, & Ty Dolla $ign Make A "Splash" On Joint Track: Listen

John Legend dropped off his first project since 2020's Bigger Love this past weekend, and on it he recruited superstar artists like Rick Ross, JID, Saweetie, and Muni Long to help him out, just to name a few.

Of the 24 titles included on the tracklist, we'll be spotlighting two – the first arrived on Saturday, "Love" featuring Jazmine Sullivan, and today, we suggest that you stream "Splash" in collaboration with soon-to-be mother of two Jhené Aiko as well as Ty Dolla $ign.

Like many of the other songs on LEGEND, "Splash" is flirtatious in nature, and finds the artists trading sensual verses about getting wet and wild in the bedroom.

"Sunday mornin', holy water / Runnin' over, let me know you / Really want it, slide up on it / Rain down on me, let the water," the father of two begins before Aiko joins him on the chorus and Dolla eventually comes through with a verse of his own.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ride that boat, coast to coast

Wet that bed, boy, you know I'll—

Ride this way for a trillion days

Take me all the way, I love it when you—