Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 38-24 to make it to their second-straight Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a monster throughout the game as he threw for over 300 yards, all while delivering numerous touchdown passes that gave his team the win. It was yet another example of just how good this Chiefs offense is and fans are eager to see them back in another championship game.

Singer John Legend was watching the game and immediately took notice of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was calling some pretty incredible trick plays. This impressed Legend who took to Twitter with a message for NFL GMs: "Hire. Eric. Bieniemy."

Bieniemy is currently being interviewed by the Houston Texans for their head coaching role although, over the past two years, the OC has struggled to find a leading role as numerous teams have passed him up. Considering just how good the Chiefs' offense is, these decisions have baffled fans and analysts who are well-aware of Bieniemy's talents.

If the Chiefs manage to win the Super Bowl this year, Bieniemy will have two rings to his name which theoretically means teams should be tripping over themselves to hire him. If this turns out not to be the case, then it's clear something bizarre is going on.

David Eulitt/Getty Images