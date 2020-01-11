John Legend Drops Off Romantic Ballad “Conversations In The Dark”: Listen

John Legend will be making an appearance on NBC's hit series, This Is Us, next week, but before he does, the R&B crooner has decided to come through and release a romantic new song called "Conversations in the Dark.”

The Gregg Wattenberg & Pom Pom-produced song is a melodic love ballad, detailing the moments couples fall in love, while having those late night conversations in the dark. "I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me/ And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heart," John sings over the piano-laced production.

To make the song even more impactful, Legend also released a touching lyric video to go along with it, showing home videos of couples dancing in the kitchen, laughing, helping each other down the steps, and snuggling on the couch, among other adorable things.

Check out the romantic ballad (below) and let us know what you think. Does John have himself another hit on his hands? I'm thinking so.

Quotable Lyrics:

And you say that you're not worth it

And get hung up on your flaws

But in my eyes, you are perfect as you are

As you are

I won't ever try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart