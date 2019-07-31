John Legend is no rookie when it comes to expressing his distaste for America's president that is Donald Trump. A while back, the "All Of Me" music maker spoke with TMZ on Donald and expressed that unfortunately, he'll never change his hateful ways since he's pushing 73-years-old and you can't teach an old dog new tricks.

TMZ caught up John more recently outside of The Peppermint nightclub in West Hollywood last night (July 30th) and the "Preach" singer put it all on the table when it comes to the president in office. “Our president is a flaming racist,” he said. “He’s a piece of shit. He says piece of shit all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office. There’s a lot that can be done. There’s over a century of history that created the problems that they have."



Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

He added: “We need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about our communities just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil fucking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office."

John's comments are clearly coming after Donald told Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib to "go back" where they came from.

Peep the clip below.