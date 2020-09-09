An entertainer who has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter Movement is John Legend. He takes to his social media accounts to regularly share his thoughts about racial injustice and he's known to partner with campaigns that help marginalized communities. The singer and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, have experienced their fair share of racism, and Teigen recently talked about an incident where the famous couple was frightened for their lives.



In an interview with Marie Claire, Chrissy Teigen spoke openly about the privilege that her tax bracket affords her family, but it doesn't make her or her husband immune from racism. According to Teigen, she and John Legend were in Fredericksburg, Virginia visiting family when they were at the center of an incident that looked much like what happened to Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us," Chrissy Teigen recalled. "When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address. They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”

She reportedly cried as she recounted the frightening moment. “That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday,” she said. “It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”

